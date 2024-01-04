Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 184 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $263.43 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

