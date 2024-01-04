Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 3.1 %

TGT stock opened at $138.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average is $125.68. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

