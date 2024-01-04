Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $242,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.