Mission Wealth Management LP Has $424,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 666,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 51.9% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.52 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

