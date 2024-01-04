Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIE stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

