Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
Shares of MLSS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.98. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.