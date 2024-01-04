Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.98. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

