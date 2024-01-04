Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) versus Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Critical Contrast

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) and Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Security Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 13.65% 4.66% 0.58% Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Security Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 2.90 $1.88 million $0.58 17.45 Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mid-Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp.

27.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Security Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats Security Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About Security Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans. In addition, the company provides financial services that include individual retirement accounts; mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; transfers; fixed, variable, indexed, and immediate annuities; life insurance; college planning; and bill payment products and services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.