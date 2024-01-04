MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CMU opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $31,135.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,329,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMU. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

