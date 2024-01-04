MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0204 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
MGF opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $3.46.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
