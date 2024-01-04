MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0204 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

MGF opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.