Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lessened by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $885.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $361.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

