Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.60 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MLCO. Susquehanna began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

