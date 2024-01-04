Mechanics Financial Corp Buys 267 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,671,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $380.53 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.24 and its 200-day moving average is $447.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

