Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 10,730 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,025 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,611 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 60.3% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 17,885 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.48.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

