Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Raised to $92.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,540,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after buying an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 599,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,307,000 after purchasing an additional 142,349 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,063,000 after purchasing an additional 137,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 130,872 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

