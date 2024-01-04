Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Receives $35.15 Average PT from Analysts

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Maplebear Price Performance

CART opened at $23.56 on Friday. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $148,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.