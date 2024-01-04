Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MTEX opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

