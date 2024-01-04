MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMD stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

