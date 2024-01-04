LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 124.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

In related news, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 73.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

