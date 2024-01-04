LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 124.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.
LTC Properties Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of LTC opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 229.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC Properties
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LTC Properties
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 2024 stock watch: The Magnificent 7’s role In market performance
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.