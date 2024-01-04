LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 124.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LTC opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 229.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.