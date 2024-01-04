Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) PT Raised to $55.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.8 %

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,611,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.