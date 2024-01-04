Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 2,340,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,555,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Lilium Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 15,976.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

