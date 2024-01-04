Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $87.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 3.8 %

LSCC opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,766 shares of company stock worth $4,782,390. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

