Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) vs. Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Head to Head Review

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.89) -0.45 Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 27.13 -$154.81 million ($2.87) -7.98

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -42.33% -37.49% Kymera Therapeutics -357.47% -37.56% -28.49%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Achilles Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 5 5 0 2.50

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,192.75%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $35.88, suggesting a potential upside of 56.66%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Achilles Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

