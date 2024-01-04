Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Update

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 4.8 %

KRYS stock opened at $118.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 0.78. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $132.68.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 40.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,416,000 after acquiring an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at $330,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at $14,272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Further Reading

