KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Update

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,237,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 13,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $137,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,261.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,502,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 83,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 555.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 596,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 178,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. KLX Energy Services had a return on equity of 185.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

