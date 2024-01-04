Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

