Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $214.62 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

