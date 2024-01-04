Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,538 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

