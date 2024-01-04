Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $135.92 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $139.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.