Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,240 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,331,664. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.