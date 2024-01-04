Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,068,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

KC stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $880.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

