Kellanova (NYSE:K) Short Interest Up 6.1% in December

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 11,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of K opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.67.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,298,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,087,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,058,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,281,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

