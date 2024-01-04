Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 803,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,784.4 days.
Karoon Energy Price Performance
Karoon Energy stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Karoon Energy has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
