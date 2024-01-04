JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JX Luxventure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JX Luxventure stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 131,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 22.24% of JX Luxventure at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JX Luxventure alerts:

JX Luxventure Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of JXJT stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. JX Luxventure has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

JX Luxventure Company Profile

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JX Luxventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JX Luxventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.