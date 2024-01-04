Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $1,235,427 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 995.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.