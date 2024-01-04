Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $1,235,427 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

