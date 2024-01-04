JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Declares Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:JAGI)

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JAGI stock opened at GBX 332.56 ($4.23) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 335.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 342.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33,600.00 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 324 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 404.90 ($5.16).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Stagg bought 234 shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £786.24 ($1,001.20). Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI)

