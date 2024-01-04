JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Declares Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:JAGI)

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JAGI stock opened at GBX 332.56 ($4.23) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 335.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 342.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33,600.00 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 324 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 404.90 ($5.16).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Stagg bought 234 shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £786.24 ($1,001.20). Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

