JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.44. JOYY has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 5.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JOYY by 14.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in JOYY by 15.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

