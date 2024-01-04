J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,900 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 835,100 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $163.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average of $163.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.56. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $133.27 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $177,787.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J&J Snack Foods

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.