Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to “Buy”

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $281.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $215.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

NYSE:ESS opened at $242.74 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.