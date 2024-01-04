Jefferies Financial Group Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $182.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $157.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $178.93 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $126.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.63.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 353,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.