iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.