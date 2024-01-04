iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $100.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $105.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.