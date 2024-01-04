iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 376,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 216,360 shares.The stock last traded at $132.20 and had previously closed at $133.02.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

