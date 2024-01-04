iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.53 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

