iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $380.53 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

