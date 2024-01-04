iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is VeraBank N.A.’s 8th Largest Position

VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.72. The company has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $380.53 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

