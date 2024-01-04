iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s 6th Largest Position

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 270,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 651,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $380.53 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.24 and a 200 day moving average of $447.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.