iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,361 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.73 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

