Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Trimmed by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,708 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 3.5 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 273.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

